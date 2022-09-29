Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois promises to accelerate school construction and renovation

The leader of Quebec solidaire (QS) promised to accelerate the construction and renovation of Quebec schools on Thursday.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois made the announcement in front of Sophie-Barat school in the company of Haroun Bouazzi, QS candidate for the Maurice-Richard riding.

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

"To make our institutions look good again, we are talking about adding an additional $1.6 billion in capital expenditures in the next mandate to accelerate the construction, repair, expansion and greening of our schools," Nadeau-Dubois said.

"The Liberals have failed, the CAQ [Coalition Avenir Quebec] too. We are due to try a new team to implement everything to restore their pride to our public schools," he added.

Recent polls show that QS and the CAQ are practically neck and neck in Maurice-Richard. The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) has won the last two elections, but incumbent Marie Montpetit, who was expelled from the caucus last November, is not running.

In 2018, the QLP led QS by less than 2 per cent of the vote in the election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 29, 2022.