Gallagher fined $2,500 for his actions against Goodrow: NHL

Frustration got the better of Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher on Tuesday night in the match against the New York Rangers -- and he's paying the price.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety fined Gallagher $2,500 US for the punch he threw at Rangers player Barclay Goodrow.

The incident occurred following a face-off in neutral territory after an altercation occurred between the two players. Gallagher and Goodrow exchanged words before the puck was put into play.

The Canadiens' forward then punched Goodrow in the face and he fell to the ice. The New York player got up and continued the game.

Gallagher received a minor penalty for roughing.

The Habs eventually lost 3-2 to the Rangers.

Center Christian Dvorak was not on the ice at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. After scoring a goal and an assist against the Rangers, he took a day off for treatment.

The Habs will be back in action Thursday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 17, 2021.