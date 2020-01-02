Gallagher out indefinitely after suffering a concussion in Carolina loss
The Montreal Canadiens have put forward Brendan Gallagher on the injured list due to a concussion and he will be absent for an indefinite period.
Canadien head coach Claude Julien confirmed Thursday morning the nature of Gallagher's injury. The latter was injured Tuesday in the Canadiens' 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes, in Carolina.
With just over three minutes left in the second period, Cane Jordan Staal checked Gallagher near the Habs' bench. While falling, Gallagher was hit in the head by teammate Ben Chiarot's left knee then his head slammed against the ice. He needed time to regain his senses and went immediately to the locker room.
Gallagher was playing in a 229th straight game for the Habs. He hasn't missed a single game for the Canadiens since Feb. 11, 2017.
In 40 games this season, Gallagher has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists.
