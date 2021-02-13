Gallagher's late-game heroics lift Habs to 2-1 win over Leafs

Brendan Gallagher scored with 3:07 left in the third period as the Montreal Canadiens battled back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli had the other goal for Montreal (9-4-2). Carey Price stopped 21 shots as the Canadiens improved to 2-3-0 over their last five. Tomas Tatar, who led his team with 61 points in 68 games in 2019-20, was a healthy scratch for Montreal. Gallagher added an assist for a two-point night.

Mitch Marner replied for Toronto (11-3-1), which got 23 saves from Frederik Andersen.

Auston Matthews picked up an assist to extend his point streak to 11 contests for the Leafs, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 20. Toronto fell to 8-1-1 over its last 10 games and saw its lead atop the North Division shrink to three points over the Canadiens.

Next up for the Leafs are games Monday, Wednesday and Thursday back at Scotiabank Arena against the three-win Ottawa Senators, while the Canadiens don't play again until next Saturday when they host Toronto.

Montreal began the season 7-1-2, but entered Saturday having lost three of its last four in regulation -- all at home -- including Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Toronto and a 3-0 setback at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers the following night.