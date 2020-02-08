'Game of Thrones,' '1917' among big budget names putting Montreal on the special effects map

All eyes will be on Hollywood for the Oscars on Sunday night but Montreal has become an increasingly important part of the big budget film world, especially when it comes to special effects.

Rodeo FX CFO Suzanne Bertrand noted that her company, which started in a Griffintown basement 14 years ago, has grown exponentially. They now employ 600 people, have a satellite office in Munich and have won four Emmys for their work on one of the decade’s most popular television shows.

“Game of Thrones was probably very instrumental in our growth,” she said. “That gave us brand recognition for the quality.”

Rodeo FX are just one of 30 studios working on special effects in Quebec. In total the industry employs 5,000 people, a growth industry members attribute to the province offering tax credits to studios 15 years ago.

Montreal is no newcomer to eye-popping digital designs. Charles Leguen, who teaches 3D animation at Dawson College, said one industry arguably begat another.

“I think Ubisoft was really at the forefront of the (video) games community, getting them to come here,” he said. “Then once that was settled Hollywood was soon to follow.”

In 2019 the television and film industry brought in $622 million to the province.

“This year alone you had the Academy Awards, you have Avengers: Endgame, 1917, The Lion King and TV shows like Stranger Things,” said Romain Paulais, the audio visual director for the Cinema and Television Bureau of Quebec.

Much of the talent is homegrown, a trend those in the industry hope to encourage. Dawson College offers a three-year visual effects program, the only English-language diploma of its kind in Quebec.

“So many students in the States would have to pay $30,000 or more per semester in order to go to a university program that gives them a comparable education,” said Leguen.

The Oscar-winning effects for Blade Runner 2049 were created at Framestore’s Montreal location in Mile End. The company was started in London 35 years ago and became known for its work on the Harry Potter franchise. More than 50 nationalities work in their Montreal office, with half the workforce being homegrown.

Framestore Managing Director of Film Chloe Grysole attributed the success to Montreal’s affordable cost of living.

“It takes a little bit of luck as well,” she said. “The creative environment in Montreal is so strong, I think that’s a huge reason for the success.”