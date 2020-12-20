iHeartRadio
Game on! NHL hockey back on Jan. 13

bellcentre

It's official now — there will be a 2020-21 NHL season.

The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have struck a deal which would see a 56-game season start on January 13th, with a full 16-team playoff tournament and a Stanley Cup final sometime in July.

The Canadiens will play in an all-Canadian division with the six other Canadian teams, which will be called the North Division. The teams in the North Division will face each other either 9 or 10 times, with the top four teams in each division making the playoffs.

The NHL stated the plan is to play games in the home arenas of participating teams, but is prepared to play games in one or more "neutral-site" venues per division if necessary.

Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces with NHL teams is needed for the Canadian clubs to play at home.

The plan also calls for a 'normal' 2021-22 season to begin in October 2021.

-With files from the Canadian Press

