Garbage bags will no longer be collected in Longueuil as waste management gets overhaul

The Local Journalism Initiative

LONGUEUIL, QUE. — Major changes will be made to the garbage collection services throughout the City of Longueuil as of April 1 concerning garbage, recyclable materials, organic materials, green waste and bulky items.

Among other things, garbage bags in the city on Montreal's South Shore will no longer be collected and collection will now be done every two weeks.

These changes aim to improve the services offered in addition to trying to meet government objectives regarding the management of residual materials and the elimination of the burying of organic materials. The new strategy will also make it possible to add organic material collection.

The following changes will come into effect on April 1:

New collection days and new sectors

Garbage collection frequency will be changed to bi-weekly

Mechanization of garbage collection (bags will no longer be collected)

Addition of a specific collection for bulky items

In order to help Longueuil residents during this transition, a communication and promotional campaign was launched on Friday. An interactive tool has been developed by the city to help them find the dates of their next collection more easily. The tool is available here, in French only.

By entering their address, each resident can find the calendar for their sector, which can be downloaded and printed. An accompanying document will also be distributed door-to-door over the next few days and will summarize all the useful information.

ORGANIC MATERIALS

The City of Longueuil began collecting organic materials in phases on its territory in 2017. From April 26 to May 24, 2021, more than 28,000 homes will receive a brown bin for compost collection. Compost collection will take place throughout Longueuil as of the end of May.