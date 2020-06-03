iHeartRadio
Gas leak forces closure around Guy St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd. in downtown Montreal

image.jpg

A natural gas leak forced the closure of the intersection at Guy St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd. on Wednesday morning.

Thirteen emergency vehicles took part in the operation after a contractor hit a natural gas line in the area at 10 a.m.

Fire department officials say there were some nearby buildings evacuated. There are currently 3,672 Hydro-Quebec clients in the area without electricity.

Emergency workers from Hydro-Quebec are on scene working to control the leak. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

 

Fuite de gaz – intersection René-Lévesque – Guy - Deuxième alarme – Coupure de courant possible. Merci d’éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/0EbRF5N4cO

— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) June 3, 2020

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  
