Gas leak forces closure around Guy St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd. in downtown Montreal

A natural gas leak forced the closure of the intersection at Guy St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd. on Wednesday morning.

Thirteen emergency vehicles took part in the operation after a contractor hit a natural gas line in the area at 10 a.m.

Fire department officials say there were some nearby buildings evacuated. There are currently 3,672 Hydro-Quebec clients in the area without electricity.

Emergency workers from Hydro-Quebec are on scene working to control the leak. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.





Fuite de gaz – intersection René-Lévesque – Guy - Deuxième alarme – Coupure de courant possible. Merci d’éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/0EbRF5N4cO

— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) June 3, 2020