Gas prices in Montreal surpass $2 per litre as price at the pump soars

The hike in gas prices in Montreal is showing no signs of slowing down, surpassing $2 per litre at some stations Thursday morning.

According to CAA-Quebec, the realistic price in the city is 196.6, with average prices at the pump comparable to that.

The recommendation: It’s up to you to decide whether or not to fill up as "the price is fine compared to the market average."

The average price of gas per litre has reached all-time highs across Canada as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, putting immense pressure on the oil market.

The price at the pump already crossed $2 per litre at some Montreal gas stations last weekend.