iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Gas prices in Montreal surpass $2 per litre as price at the pump soars

image.jpg

The hike in gas prices in Montreal is showing no signs of slowing down, surpassing $2 per litre at some stations Thursday morning.

According to CAA-Quebec, the realistic price in the city is 196.6, with average prices at the pump comparable to that.

The recommendation: It’s up to you to decide whether or not to fill up as "the price is fine compared to the market average."

The average price of gas per litre has reached all-time highs across Canada as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, putting immense pressure on the oil market.

The price at the pump already crossed $2 per litre at some Montreal gas stations last weekend.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error