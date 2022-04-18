iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Gas prices in Quebec on the rise again -- and don't expect relief this summer

image.jpg

If this week's gas prices, hovering around $1.70 a litre, still seemed a little too high to fill up, drivers might want to reconsider.

Prices are again on an upswing in Quebec and elsewhere.

And if people were hoping for the sky-high prices to come down in time for summer, that's worth rethinking too, with experts saying Canadians should brace themselves for months of high prices.

For the full report, watch the video above by Billy Shields.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error