iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Gaspe outlaws camping in public spaces, suggests campsites instead

image.jpg

Campers who planned to vacation in Gaspé over the summer won’t be allowed to pitch their tents or park their RVs in public areas anymore. 

The municipal council decided the practice, which had been tolerated up until now, will be outlawed in the coming days. 

The new rules ban camping in public parking lots, including those at shopping centres, near beaches and other public spaces. Signs will be installed to indicate this, and people who disobey the new rules will be fined. 

Municipal authorities are suggesting for vacationers to head over to campsites, which the Quebec government has given the green light to open despite the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Forillon national park, which neighbours Gaspé, has been open to the public since last Monday but the federal government won’t permit camping until June 21. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.

  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error