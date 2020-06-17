iHeartRadio
Gaspe woman injured during police intervention prompts investigation

(File photo)

A 42-year-old woman was badly injured in Gaspé on Tuesday night during an intervention by Quebec’s provincial police force, prompting the Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) to analyze the circumstances surrounding the event. 

According to preliminary information from the BEI, around 10:55 p.m., Sûreté du Québec police officers were called about noisy individuals staying in an abandoned house. Upon their arrival, officers noticed a man and a woman on the second-floor balcony and attempted to arrest them. The man fled, but the woman entered the house, and police went in looking for her. 

The BEI says the officers may have then found her upstairs as she was searching for something in a purse. Upon seeing the police, she attempted to run away by jumping off the balcony. 

She was then taken to hospital with a head injury, and the BEI does not have an update on her state. The investigation will seek to determine whether this information is correct. 

Six investigators will visit the scene on Wednesday afternoon. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

 

