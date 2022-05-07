Gaspesie armed assault victim succumbs to injuries

The victim of an armed assault in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Jean-Philippe Bélanger, 42, was a resident of La Haute-Gaspésie municipality.

The man was seriously injured during an armed assault Tuesday.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to a home on 7th St. West.

Bélanger was transported first to a local hospital and then transferred to Quebec City.

Officers apprehended a suspect at the scene, 37-year-old Kévin Labrie, also a Sainte-Anne-des-Monts resident.

According to provincial police (SQ), Labrie will face various charges, which will be modified in light of the victim's death.

The relationship between the two individuals is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 7, 2022.