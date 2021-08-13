Gatineau man arrested for alleged threats against Quebec health minister

A man has been arrested in connection with threats that were allegedly uttered against Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Dany Roy, 41, was charged Thursday with uttering threats, armed assault, dangerous driving and causing a police pursuit after Gatineau police officers say they tried to arrest him.

The alleged comments were posted on Facebook on Tuesday after Dubé unveiled the province's plans to implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport starting on Sept. 1.

The document would give certain freedoms and privileges to Quebecers who have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Roy allegedly wrote that the minister should "remember his name" and promised "on the heads of Dubé's children" that "the rest of Quebec will know his name on Sept. 1."

The post also states Dubé will have to answer "for his decision to bring in the vaccine passport."

Following the police pursuit, Roy allegedly rammed his vehicle in the direction of a Gatineau police officer.

The force says he tried to hit one of the arresting officers and a Taser was used to subdue him.

Police later conducted a raid of the suspect's home and discovered a cache of illegal firearms. They also seized some computer equipment.

Dubé responded to the alleged threat on Friday, telling reporters he was concerned about his family being implicated.

"I have other colleagues, deputes, ministers that have those sort of things in the last few years. I think we all go through that. That's unfortunate in politics that we have to go through those things," he said.

"But as you can see I have a lot of support from the people around me and I would just say we have a job to do to protect Quebecers from this virus and I will continue to do that."