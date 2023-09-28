Gender identity: Human Rights Commission concerned by surge in discriminatory comments

As the debate on gender identity enters the national assembly, the Human Rights Commission says it is "concerned" by the surge in homophobic and transphobic comments in recent months.

Commission president Philippe-André Tessier told a press conference at the national assembly on Thursday that no one could be against a debate on the issue.

But in his view, we've heard a lot of unfounded assertions, particularly about surgery on minors.

"Facts also have their place in this debate. When you base it on the facts, when you base it on what's going on and when you have a debate or a discussion, that's the framework," he said.

In its most recent report, the commission indicates that 1 per cent of the investigation files opened concern gender identity and expression. At a press conference, however, it was made clear that the volume of complaints rarely reflects reality. Rather, the figures serve to illustrate that there is a problem.

Premier François Legault described himself as a bulwark against extremes, following acrimonious protests about gender identity and what should be taught in schools related to sex education.

The government has announced the creation of an advisory committee to examine the issues. It will be chaired by the Minister for the Family, Suzanne Roy.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 28, 2023.