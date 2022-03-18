iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Genie the black bear announces spring's arrival on Montreal's West Island

image.jpg

Officially, the first day of spring is on Sunday, but Genie the bear works on a different timetable.

The female black bear at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue on Montreal's West Island awoke this week and emerged from her hibernation, making her first trip outside her outdoor living space on Friday.

Genie began hibernating on Nov. 23 and the zoo announces spring when she emerges. 

-- Watch Angela MacKenzie's report for CTV News above.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error