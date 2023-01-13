'Gentle and hard-working': Woman found dead in Mont Saint-Hilaire was mother, health-care worker

Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, the 34-year-old woman found dead at a Mont Saint-Hilaire home on Thursday, was a health-care worker who recently had a baby, according to her employer.

In a media release, Le Groupe Maurice, a company that manages senior homes, said Alinanyini was on maternity leave at the time of her death.

"Ms. Alinanyini is recognized as a gentle and hardworking person, and she was greatly appreciated by her peers and residents," the statement reads.

In June 2020, Le Groupe Maurice published a profile on Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi and two other workers, describing how they were recruited to work in Quebec from Cameroon.

According to the article, Alinanyinyi already had a two-year-old son when she moved to Canada.

On Thursday afternoon, police were called to a home on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier Street in Mont Saint-Hilaire, on Montreal's South Shore.

There, they discovered Alinanyinyi's body. An infant was also discovered and transported to hospital. The infant's life is not in danger.

The father of the baby is considered a witness in the case.

The Quebec provincial police (SQ) say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The mayor of Mont-Saint-Hilaire issued a statement on the woman's death Thursday night.

"I am filled with a deep sense of sadness. At this time, all my thoughts are with the family," said Marc-André Guertin. "Violence is a complex issue, let's all be united and make sure to denounce any abusive and threatening act or behavior."

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel also addressed the incident on Twitter.

"I'm shocked by the tragedy at Mont-Saint-Hilaire. My thoughts are with the baby and the victim's family. I'm following the investigation closely," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Christine Long.