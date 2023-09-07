iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Georges St-Pierre to be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame


Georges St-Pierre, a two-division UFC champion announces his retirement from the sport Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebecer Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame along with star ice dance duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the Hall announced Thursday morning.

They will be joined by skip Randy Ferbey's curling team, wheelchair basketball player Danielle Peers and softball player Phyllis Bomberry. Judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura and lacrosse pioneer Oren Lyons will also be honoured as builders.

The class to be inducted in 2023 was unveiled Thursday at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau.

The ceremony will take place in October, and they will join more than 700 individuals who have already been inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame since it was founded in 1955.

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame has been a virtual museum since it closed its doors in Calgary in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The institution stated this summer that its collection of artifacts had been transferred to the Canadian museum of history in Gatineau for safekeeping, and that the building housing it in Calgary was up for sale.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 7, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*