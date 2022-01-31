Get a vaccine from the borough mayor, says NDG-CDN (don't worry, she's a nurse)

Doctors, nurses, midwives, chiropractors and even veterinarians have been pitching in to get Quebecers vaccinated -- but politicans have been mostly limited to trying to increase the vax rate from the sidelines.

That's changing on Tuesday, when the borough mayor for NDG-Cote-des-Neiges is getting more directly involved.

Locals will have the chance to get a COVID-19 shot from Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, their mayor newly elected in this fall's election, who also happens to be a nurse.

Katahwa is doing a one-day-only vaccine clinic at the Saint-Raymond Community Centre on Upper Lachine Road.

She will be there "for several hours," accompanied by the head of vaccination for the Centre-West health district, said a release from the health district.

Katahwa used to work as a nurse at the Jewish General Hospital.