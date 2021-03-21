'Get on your bikes and ride!' Naked bike ride returns this summer

Those bike riders with a penchant for going bareback in the buff boastfully in the balmy summer breeze can get ready to cue up Queen's "Jazz" album and, well, get on your bikes and ride!

Officially, the World Naked Bike Ride is set to roll through Montreal streets July 17. Toronto's is set for June 12.

"With the release of the vaccine, a little more normality is expected this year and we will recommend the mask and bicycle distancing for riders," said organizer Gene Dare.

There will be a day (1 p.m.) and night (8 p.m.) ride this year that will begin at Dorchester Square in the heart of Montreal.

Dare said last year's rides were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver with stores and restaurants closed in addition to Montreal's ever-present construction projects.

"We did our best to make Montreal smile," he said.

Are the riders excited about this year's event?

"Excited? That is an understatement, as soon as the riders complete their protest, they are already talking about the next year," said Dare.

The global ride is a peaceful protest against fossil fuels and dependency on oil, and similar rides happen around the world.

"This year we hope to extend the ride to include the Gay

Village," said Dare. "The road map is still being looked at, and of course this includes help from the Montreal Police with traffic issues."

Dare said a major body painting event may happen this year alongside the ride.

"It is a fantastic combination that would give Montreal artistic recognition around the world," said Dare, who added that those too bashful to go in the buff can ride alongside in clothes.

"There is no pressure," he said. "The ride is 'Bare as you dare!' It is more fun naked though. I see it as an 'Every body is beautiful!' moment.

"Just show up and ride and shout 'Less gas, more ass.'"