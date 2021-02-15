Get ready for a tough week on the roads, with heavy snowfall warning for Montreal area

Montreal and southwestern Quebec are bracing for a potential one-two punch this week, with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected for the city.

A first system -- a Texas low -- is moving north and is packing quite a bit of moisture with it. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for southern Quebec Monday into Tuesday.

Montreal is expecting scattered flurries ahead of this low pressure system through the day on Monday, but snow will intensify around midnight, and by Tuesday morning’s commute, the city could have 10 centimetres of snow on the ground.

Snow will continue to fall through the day on Tuesday and winds will increase, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads.

Affected regions include Montreal, Laval, Longeuil, and Chateauguay.

Snow will continue to fall through the Tuesday evening rush-hour, making for a difficult drive getting to work and returning home. The snow is expected to taper off late Tuesday evening.

By the time it’s all said and done, Montreal could see upwards of 15 centimetres of snow while areas south of the St. Lawrence, like the Eastern Townships, could see upwards of 20 centimetres.

The same system is expected to bring heavy snow to portions of southern Ontario. Toronto could see 15 to 20 centimetres. Parts of the Maritimes are bracing for a combination of snow, freezing rain and rain.

Sunshine will return to southwestern Quebec on Wednesday. However, there is the potential for another snowstorm by the end of the week.

Through the week, temperatures are expected to hover around minus seven to minus five, with mostly cloudy conditions, except for a drop in temperature on Monday night to about minus 17 degrees with the wind chill.