Get ready for a wild weather ride, Montrealers! A messy spring mix is on its way

Get ready for a wild ride! As Forrest Gump once said, “Life is like a box of chocolate, you never know what you’re going to get.”



Montrealers will feel that way about the spring weather in the coming days, as a real roller coaster ride of temperatures and conditions is expected.

#Spring is like a box of chocolates...

Computer models still not in agreement but #snow does look likely on Thursday. #Montreal could see 10-15cm. And that's no #AprilFools joke... sigh.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/cGs4l3Fvf7

After a wet and windy weekend, a surge of warmth is expected on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid teens across southwestern Quebec. The high in Montreal is forecast to hit 15 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees above average. But that sun and warmth is not expected to stick around for long.

A cold front approaching from Western Canada is expected to bring rain into Montreal on Wednesday. The same system brought blizzard conditions to parts of the Prairies on Monday.

As temperatures drop on Wednesday night, Montreal will see a mix of rain and snow. And the wet weather is expected to transition to straight snow for Thursday.







Computer models are still not in yet agreement in terms of snowfall amounts but there is the potential for Montreal to see between 10 and 15 cm of snow, with areas north of the St. Lawrence River picking up 15 cm or more!







Cold air will wrap in behind the system for Friday, with daytime highs forecast to stay below freezing. However, a warm-up is expected through Easter weekend.





