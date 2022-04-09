iHeartRadio
Get ready to ride! Bike lane opens to Parc Drapeau, Villeneuve circuit

Cyclists ride along the paddocks at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Governments are evaluating whether or not to approve and fund the Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Though the weather may be a tad dreary and wet, cyclists in Montreal can smile knowing the bike link connecting Montreal, Saint-Lambert, Nuns' Island and Sainte Catherine is now fully reopened.

That means the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit race track is back to one-way traffic for those biking, running or rollerblading on the track.

The 14-kilometre cyclist-exclusive bike path is one of the very few routes across the Saint Lawrence River by bike.

A detour on the Victoria Bridge will remain in place for cyclists this year. If riding on the bridge, cyclists must use the safe passage section of the service lane near the cycling overpass. 

