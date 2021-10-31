Get ready to trick-or-treat in the rain, Montreal

It looks like we're in for another rainy Halloween, Montreal.

While showers aren't forecast to be nearly as bad as 2019's downpour, which led cities across Quebec to postpone the holiday, you may want to work a raincoat into your costume.

Saturday's rain continued into Sunday morning, ushering in a gray start to the horror-holiday.

Montreal is expected to get between 20 to 30 millimetres of rain Sunday with temperatures steady around 10 degrees. Winds will gust to 50 km/h this evening.

Monday will bring a 40 per cent chance of showers, which are expected to clear up overnight. Like Sunday, temperatures will hover around 10.

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Monday with a high of nine degrees. Periods of rain are forecast to start in the evening.

The sun will return on Wednesday, but it will be chilly. A five-degree high could drop to a minus one low overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Friday and Saturday, both of which are expected to bring highs of seven degrees.