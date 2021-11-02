Get your fill of cheese now -- it'll be a lot more expensive starting in February

A major price hike is coming for Canadian dairy fans. Milk will cost 8.4 per cent more as of this February, says the Canadian Dairy Commission.

But the news gets worse and worse for different products, depending on how much dairy they use.

Cheese prices could be up by about 15 per cent, says Sylain Charlebois, a food expert at Dalhousie University.

That's simply because it uses so much milk, and therefore multiplies the cost increases, he said.

The cost increases are a result of a range of other increasing costs that have finally forced the dairy commission to act.

"There isn’t anything that hasn’t gone up, and for the last year, we’ve been absorbing this at the farm level, but you can only do that for so long," Jason Erskine, a Quebec dairy farmer, told CTV.

It's leading to other fears, such as the risk of illegally imported U.S. milk, but the move is unavoidable, say those in the industry.

