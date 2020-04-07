Get your teeth ready, kids: Legault adds Tooth Fairy to list of essential services in Quebec

Worry not, kids: The Tooth Fairy has officially been deemed an essential service in Quebec.

In his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault responded to a video from Raphaelle, a 7-year-old Quebec girl, asking whether or not the Tooth Fairy would still be making her rounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legault reassured her that the Fairy’s duties – collecting fallen teeth from under children’s pillows, carefully leaving a few coins in their place – are, in fact, essential.

On Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny are considered essential services in the country. She warned that the Easter Bunny may not be available to hide Easter eggs for children the way it usually does, because like parents around the world, it has to stay home and care for its baby bunnies.

Legault did not comment on if or when the Easter Bunny would be added to the essential services list, or about its possible immunity.

