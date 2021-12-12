Ghost bike installation commemorates 66-year-old man struck and killed by dump truck

A stark white bike was installed Sunday in Montreal to commemorate another cyclist who was struck and killed by a heavy truck in the fall.

Normand Chatelois, 66, was riding his bike at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 on Saint-Laurent Blvd. at Liege St. in the Villeray borough when a turning dump truck struck and killed him.

He was the fifth cyclist killed in the city in 2021.

Velo Fantome (ghost bike) will install a bike Sunday at 11 a.m. to commemorate Chatelois's life and draw attention to one of the many dangerous areas for cyclists.

The group has installed 16 bikes in an around Montreal, and removed one on Saint-Denis St. after infrastructure improvements made the roadway significantly safer for cyclists.

Chatelois's death raised calls for restrictions on heavy trucks in Montreal.

Velo Quebec said after his death that as many as 47 per cent of all cyclist deaths in Montreal involve heavy trucks.