Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES - Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat. his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
``In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor,'' his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian's comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill it with his jokes.
He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of ``Saturday Night Live'' in the 1980s.
Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's ``Aladdin.''
He was particularly fond of doing obscure and dated impressions for as long as he could milk them, including Groucho Marx, Bela Lugosi and Andrew ``Dice'' Clay.
In his early days at the club the Comedy Store in Hollywood, the managers would have him do his impression of then-little-known Jerry Seinfeld at the end of the night to get rid of lingering patrons.
Gottfried was especially beloved by his fellow comedians and performers.
``I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried,'' actor Marlee Matlin said on Twitter. ``Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter.''
``Seinfeld'' actor Jason Alexander tweeted that ``Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift.''
Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, the son of a hardware store owner and a stay-at-home mom. He began doing amateur standup at age 15.
``Gilbert's brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,'' Gottfried's friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. ``Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.''
Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, sister Karen, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.