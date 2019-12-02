Gilbert Rozon changes mind, chooses trial by judge only rather than jury
Gilbert Rozon has decided that he does not want a trial by jury.
On Monday, Rozon's lawyer presented a request to Quebec Superior Court that Rozon be tried by a judge only.
The founder of Just for Laughs, who is to stand trial on charges of sexual assault and molestation, had initially asked for a preliminary inquiry followed by a trial by a jury.
Last month, Rozon waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and on Monday opted for a trial by a judge instead of a jury trial.
Rozon will be back in court January 7.
Rozon is alleged to have assaulted and molested his victim, whose identity cannot be made public, in 1980 in Saint-Sauveur in the Laurentians north of Montreal.
The 65-year-old Rozon has denied the charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019.
Latest Audio
-
Mulcair: Scheer missed a glorious opportunity
It was Throne Speech day in Ottawa and Tom was reasonably impressed by the vague promises, but the Conservatives also missed an opportunity to attack the government.
-
Wilson: I felt compelled to come forward and tell my story
Greenfield Park borough Councillor Wade Wilson was sexually abused while playing hockey as a child and he shared his story with our audience.
-
6 gun incidents in Montreal in just 7 days with the 30th anniversary of Polytechnique upon us
Wendy Cukier, Ryerson professor, spokesperson for the Coalition for Gun Control, and author of “The Global Gun Epidemic”