Girl, 10, found unconscious in Laval pool


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A 10-year-old girl is expected to survive after she was found unconscious at a residential pool in Laval Monday evening, local police (SPL) say, but the incident's impact on her health is unknown. 

Emergency services were called to the home on McNamara Street around 6:45 p.m.

According to the SPL, the girl and a friend were initially swimming under adult supervision, but later returned to the water without informing those in charge.

Resusitation manoeuvres were performed on the girl and she was rushed to hospital.

By around 12:25 a.m., her life was considered out of danger.

