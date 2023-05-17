iHeartRadio
Girl, 10, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's west end


Montreal police officers respond to the scene of a collision involving a 10-year-old girl and a vehicle on Saint-Antoine Street in Lachine on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (CTV News)

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say.

Around 3:10 p.m., several 911 calls were made reporting a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of Saint-Antoine Street and 32nd Avenue.

According to Sabrina Gauthier, a police spokesperson, the driver was heading eastbound on Saint-Antoine "at low speed" and suddenly collided with the young girl who was crossing the street. 

"The victim attempted to cross the street at the location where there was no crosswalk," the Gauthier said. 

The girl was unconscious while being sent to hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was treated for shock at the scene of the collision and was not hospitalized.

Police are speaking with witnesses to gather more information about the collision, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.

