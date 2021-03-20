Girl, 15, killed in Highway 40 crash in Montreal; car race may be to blame, police say

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a fiery, four-vehicle pileup on Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island Saturday night.

Police have a suspect in custody, in hospital, and say that car racing may have been a factor.

Four people were injured in the crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 40 eastbound at Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland. Two of the vehicles involved caught on fire due to the impact, police said.

On Monday around 1 p.m., they added that a race may have helped lead to the crash.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Anik Lamirande said the 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Among the three other people injured is the alleged perpetrator of the collision -- a man in his 20s -- who could face charges of dangerous driving causing death.

Police have not yet spoken with the suspect, who is still being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lamirande.

"The main suspect suffered significant injuries and is believed to be in critical condition. He will be interviewed by investigators as soon as his health permits," Lamirande said.

"The main suspect could eventually face charges of dangerous driving causing death."

Two other people suffered serious injuries, but their condition has stabilized.

The SQ will continue their investigation and meet with various witnesses as their health allows.

-- With files from The Canadian Press