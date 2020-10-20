iHeartRadio
Girl, 17, missing from Kanesatake and believed to be in Toronto

image.png

The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake is asking for help searching for a 17-year-old girl missing from the community.

Summer Hannaburg has been missing for four days, since Oct. 16. According to Kanesatake, she may have left the province.

"We have information that was shared to us stating that she may now be in Toronto," the council wrote in a news release.

They're asking anyone with information on Summer's whereabouts to call 911 or to call Montreal police at 514-393-1133.

The girl is tall and thin, at 5'10" and 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

