Girl, 7, critically injured after hit and run in downtown Montreal: police


image.jpg

A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets where they found the young girl seriously injured. 

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before the arrival of first responders, said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque.

Health-care workers from the CLSC des Faubourgs, which is located at that intersection, were able to assist the victim on site, regional health-care spokesperson Jean-Nicolas Aubé told reporters at the scene.

"Right inside the CLSC there were three nurses and one resident doctor. These people are trained to act whenever there are these types of situations – and that’s exactly what they did. So they came out and they did some manoeuvres until the arrival of emergency personnel," he said. 

Paramedics transferred the victim to hospital where police fear for her life. 

Police said it was too early to provide information on the type of vehicle involved.

"We have investigators from the collision investigation unit who will meet with witnesses and try to find if there were cameras that captured the scene," said Levesque.

This is a developing story. More to come.  

- With files from Matt Grillo

