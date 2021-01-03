Girl, 7, declared dead in Laval hospital; police investigating cause

Emergency services were called to a Laval home on Sunday night, but could not save the life of a young girl.

Police said they received a call at 2:30 p.m. about a seven-year-old girl who wasn't breathing. When paramedics arrived at the scene on a street in Chomedey, they began resuscitation procedures.

“We tried some CPR but her death was confirmed at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing and we don’t have any suspects yet,” said Sgt. Genevieve Major of the Laval police.

Police said bodily harm may have been a factor but are awaiting the results of an autopsy before a cause of death can be confirmed.



Seven people are set to be questioned by police, but a spokesperson for the Laval police department said a language barrier with the family has required the services of an interpreter.



Youth protection has been notified since there are two other children living in the house, who were not present at the time of the girl's death.