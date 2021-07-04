Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
A Quebec woman who was the first person in Canada to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has died.
Gisele Levesque, 89, died on June 28 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to the public health authority in Quebec City.
In a statement, the health authority said her death was not related to COVID-19.
Levesque received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 14 at the CHSLD St-Antoine, a long-term care home in Quebec City.
The health authority says she was the first Canadian to be inoculated in the country.
The agency describes her as a figure of hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 4, 2021.