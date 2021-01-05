iHeartRadio
Glassblowing in Griffintown: a CEGEP degree not for the faint of heart

image.jpg

Don't call it a lost art -- unless you mean you're lost finding the studio, in a tucked-away corner of Griffintown.

Students learn the finer points of glass-making at a workshop-slash-classroom called the Espace Verre, located in a former fire station. 

It's also a classroom, offering a three-year college program in fine arts, in collaboration with the CEGEP du Vieux-Montreal and taught by a staff of over a dozen teachers.

Watch the video above to see Montreal students make their molten creations.

