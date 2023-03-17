iHeartRadio
Glitch in Hydro-Quebec map shows 22,000 false outages in Montreal


FILE: A Hydro Quebec truck is shown in an area without power in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, following a winter storm in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A glitch in the Hydro-Quebec online map appeared to show some 22,000 customers facing blackouts in Montreal Friday afternoon -- but that wasn't the case.

A spokesperson for the Crown corporation confirmed there was an error on the real-time map showing 21,972 outages, mostly in western Montreal, including parts of N.D.G., Montreal West and Cote-St. Luc.

The error occurred at about 1 p.m. The map was updated by 2 p.m. with an accurate -- and much lower -- number of outages: only 123. 

