Glitch in Hydro-Quebec map shows 22,000 false outages in Montreal

A glitch in the Hydro-Quebec online map appeared to show some 22,000 customers facing blackouts in Montreal Friday afternoon -- but that wasn't the case.

A spokesperson for the Crown corporation confirmed there was an error on the real-time map showing 21,972 outages, mostly in western Montreal, including parts of N.D.G., Montreal West and Cote-St. Luc.



The error occurred at about 1 p.m. The map was updated by 2 p.m. with an accurate -- and much lower -- number of outages: only 123.