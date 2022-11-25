iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Global movement pushing Amazon for better wages to reach Quebec facilities


FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. The union that tried, and failed, to organize Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, says it may get a do-over. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday, Aug. 2 said that a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the vote by workers in April to overwhelmingly reject the union be set aside and that another vote be held in its place. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

Former Amazon.com Inc. workers and labour organizers will visit some of the e-commerce giant's Quebec locations today as part of a global movement urging the company to stop "squeezing" workers, communities and the planet.

Mostafa Henaway, a former Amazon worker and labour activist with the Immigrant Workers Center, says he and others will approach workers at the YUL2 and DXT6 facilities in Lachine to remind them of their rights and encourage their employer to do better.

The visit timed to Black Friday -- one of the Seattle-based firm's busiest periods -- is meant to push the company to pay fair wages, taxes and better account for its impact on the environment.

It's part of the Make Amazon Pay movement, which will see Amazon workers and labour rights groups in at least 30 countries, including the U.S. and England, strike or rally in support of fair wages and climate change action.

Workers in these countries have taken issue with salaries allegedly decreasing while Amazon rakes in record revenue, the company paying no income tax in Europe and seeing its CO2 emissions rise by 18 per cent last year.

In response, Amazon spokesperson Kristin Gable says the company knows it is not perfect in any area, but people who look at Amazon objectively will see it takes its role and impact on the world seriously.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 25, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*