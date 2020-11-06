Goat milk skincare manufacturer Canus to expand operations in Drummondville, jobs coming

Goat milk skincare manufacturer Canus announced this week that it will concentrate its manufacturing and warehousing activities in the Drummondville industrial zone by 2023.

The project should mean the creation of approximately 30 new jobs in Drummondville by the end of 2021, such as operators and technicians as well as laboratory and quality control jobs.

At the end of the three phases provided for in the project, the initial building will be expanded from 40,000 to 120,000 feet within three years, which will allow Canus to repatriate all its activities in one place.

The company says the first two phases will require a $14 million investment.

The production of cosmetic products should begin next summer in a new cosmetic products factory which, it is said, will be equipped with a hyper-automated bottling line.

The Canus company is known for brands Caprina, Nature and Petite chèvre.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.