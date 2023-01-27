iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Going forward, it's the best decision': Habs forward Cole Caufield speaks on season-ending surgery


Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, on Thursday, January 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield said he will undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Mosinee, Wis. native has not played since he laced up for just under 18 minutes against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 19.

He said on Friday that he separated his shoulder when he fell awkwardly on it on two occasions. The first time was against the Dallas Stars before Christmas, and the second time against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 12. 

The team announced two days later that he required season-ending surgery to his right shoulder on Jan. 21.

Caufield played 46 games this season for the bleu-blance-rouge and scored 26 goals in addition to dishing out 10 assists.

  This is a developing story that will be updated. 
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*