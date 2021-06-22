Golden Knights centre Chandler Stephenson could return to lineup against the Habs

Vegas number-one centre Chandler Stephenson could make a return to action Tuesday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series between the Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer said prior to his team's morning practice that a decision will be made before the game on Stephenson.

Stephenson has missed the last three games of the series, which is tied 2-2.

According to a report out of Las Vegas, Stephenson suffered a concussion in the second period of Game 1 of the series when he took a hard check from defenceman Ben Chiarot.

In 14 games since the start of the playoffs, Stephenson has been limited to six assists. He had 14 goals and 21 assists in 51 games during the regular season.

If he plays on Tuesday night, Stephenson should be back in the mix on the Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty line.

In the Habs camp, all indications are that there will be no changes to the lineup.

Centre Jake Evans still did not have the green light to take contact in practice. Evans has been sidelined with a concussion since the first game of the North Division finals when he was hit with a hard check by Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson said there is still no timetable for Evans' return to action.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2021.