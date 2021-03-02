Good news, at last! Montreal can expect a warm spring

While forecasted temperatures for Tuesday are a return to a wintery cold, Montrealers got a taste of spring on Monday and they can expect a warm season ahead.

CTV Montreal weather specialist Lise McAuley warned that there are a few cold days left ahead “but the trend is for a mild spring compared to past years.”

In the short term, it isn't quite time to bust out the swimming trunks: Environment Canada forecasts highs that dip as low as -10 C on Friday, but also as high as 2 C on Wednesday.

Over at Pierrefonds' Club Piscine, there is anticipation of a seasonal rush.

“There is definitely a correlation between temperature and sales,” said director Matthew Lemire, adding that demand has gone up early for pools and hot tubs this year.

Outdoor living products are also in demand as Montrealers get ready to enjoy warmer temperatures in their backyards.

“The movement in the store, we haven't seen this in February. I've never seen it, usually it's something we see later in March and April.”

While the thaw has brought spring flooding several times in the past few years, McAuley doesn't believe that will be as much of an issue this year.

“It looks like widespread flooding will not occur this year,” she said. “There will be localized flooding, but there's not a lot of snow up north and it looks like the snow will be melting gradually.”