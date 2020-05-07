GOOD NEWS: Staff sacrifices keep Quebec seniors' home COVID-free

In Quebec the majority of seniors' homes have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some have managed to remain completely virus free.

The Manoir Stanstead in the Eastern Townships is one of those few "good news" cases.

While other long term care homes have seen some staff members stay away over fears of contracting the virus themselves, staff at the Manoir did the opposite.

"[Director] Susie asked us to set out the call; is anyone willing to move in? We all just jumped on the chance," orderly Faye Chamberlain told CTV Montreal. "Our residents, they're like our family members, we wanted to keep them as safe as possible."

Chamberlain moved into one of the Manoir's 20 or so empty rooms with her son and her brother. Faye's mother Edna is a resident.

"I felt I was privileged to have my daughter, my son and now my grandson here," she said. "You can't ask for more than that."

The other residents are grateful for the help they've received from their new family members over the past month.

"I thought they were giving a lot of their time and we all should thank them for doing this to keep us safe," resident Madeline Bullock said.

The Manoir even had the help of a little furry friend, orderly and team leader Michelle Dubois' Chihuahua Bobo.

"He's like my comfort blanket but he was actually a huge comfort for everybody," said Dubois.

Now as staff members move back in to their own homes and return to the lives they put on hold, Manoir director Susie Adam is grateful for the sacrifice they made.

"I'm proud of the team, the spirit during that month, it's really incredible," she said.

The Manoir is home to 53 seniors, more than half of whom are over 90-years-old.

- With files from CTV's Angela MacKenzie (full report available below)