Goodbye, Asbestos, hello, Val-des-Sources

image.jpg

The Quebec town synonymous with the cancer-causing fibre asbestos has voted for a new name: Val-des-Sources.

Mayor Hugues Grimard said Monday night during a live-streamed council meeting that Val-des-Sources won with 51.5 per cent of the vote after three rounds.

Asbestos residents over the age of 14 and local property owners were eligible to cast their votes for the new name of the town, located about 130 km east of Montreal.

The name Val-des-Sources was officially adopted by council and Grimard said it will be proposed to the provincial government for approval.

Asbestos helped make Canada one the world's leaders in asbestos exports. The Jeffrey mine, once Canada's largest, closed in 2012.

The town of over 7,000 residents has been looking to shed its association with the toxic mineral due to its negative impact on people's health.

