iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Goodbye Refined Sugar!': Cookbook author Madame Labriski declares war on sugar

image.jpg

Madame Labriski has declared war on sugar.

Madame Labriski is the alter ego of Mériane Labrie who is an entrepreneur, marathon runner, and mother. Her focus is energy snacks.

Check out some of her recipes below at watch her interview on CTV News Montreal at Noon.

 




The My Vegan Valentine recipe









The Golden French Toast recipe

 




 




Hola Quinoa recipe




 

Excerpted from Goodbye Refined Sugar! by Madame Labriski.Copyright © 2021 Madame Labriski. Photography by Catherine Côté. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error