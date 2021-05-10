Google plans major facility in Quebec, saying hydropower will help it meet green goals

Google plans to buy land just outside Montreal and ultimately build a data facility there, the tech giant announced Monday.

It would invest about $735 million in the process, with the facility employing "dozens" of people when it's completed, the company said in a press release.

The facility would be in Beauharnois, which is on the South Shore near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

It isn't a done deal, Google said. It's waiting for various conditions and "government approvals" to be fulfilled.

However, Quebec's economy minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon, was quoted as saying he was "very proud to announce" a "future major project."

One of the draws for building in Quebec, Google said, was its abundant hydropower.

"By 2030, we aim to run our entire business on clean electricity every hour of every day," the company said.

"As one of the world’s largest producers of hydropower, Québec is an important region for helping us achieve this ambitious sustainability goal."

The facility would be Google's second in Quebec. It also has an office in downtown Montreal, on Viger Ave., that is being expanded in a construction project. With five floors, it will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 employees.

Google also has a partnership with AI research institute Mila, having donated over $3 million in the last three years and collaborated on projects, it said.

The construction in Beauharnois, if it goes ahead, will employ up to 500 people at peak times, and the final staffing will include "at least" 20 to 30 people in highly skilled jobs.

Google needs more physical capacity in Canada in general, it said.

"Every day, demand for Google services is increasing and our physical infrastructure follows the same rhythm," it said.

"Once acquired, this site in Beauharnois will ensure we have options to expand our data center infrastructure into Canada, when our business requires it."

This is a developing story that will be updated.