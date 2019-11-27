Gordon Lightfoot concert in Montreal postponed until April

Gordon Lightfoot is postponing his concert in Montreal to recover from a leg injury.

The 81-year-old Canadian folk icon was set to perform in Montreal on Saturday, sandwiched between a show in Fredericton on Thursday and Ottawa on Sunday.

All three shows are being moved to the spring. According to a publicist, Lightfoot was injured in the summer and it's affected his ability to maintain his touring schedule.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for hits like "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown" is currently undergoing treatment and therapy in Toronto and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lightfoot is now scheduled to perform on April 16, 2020 at Theatre Maisonneuve in Place des Arts in Montreal, with the Fredericton and Ottawa shows moved to April 13 and 15, respectively.

Tickets for the November concerts will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, or can be refunded at the point of purchase until Feb. 21.

- With a report from The Canadian Press