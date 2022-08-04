iHeartRadio
Got a spare $40M? Check out this pricey Quebec home

Bighome

Question: What has six bedrooms, seven (full) bathrooms, a spa, gym, 1,000-bottle wine cellar, three-car garage, gaming room, a butler's pantry and more?

Answer: The house in Lac-Tremblant-Nord that is now the most expensive home ever listed in Quebec.

On top of the exhaustive list of features above, the 18,880-square-foot estate sits on 52-acres and is accessed via a gated 700-metres private road.

According to Royal LePage the home offers privacy and comfort as it sits perched atop a cliff and offers breathtaking views of Lac Tremblant.

Not only will the views take your breath away, so will the asking price: $39,900,000.

If you have the money to buy this home, congrats. For us common folk, we'll stick to the virtual tour on YouTube.

