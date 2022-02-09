iHeartRadio
Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives ahead of the Throne Speech in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing “mild symptoms” and will continue to self-isolate.

Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon’s husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Both of them are fully vaccinated and boosted.

“As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but we have made tremendous progress. We are both grateful for all those making a difference in our fight against this virus,” Simon said.

Taking care of ourselves and of each other should always be a priority.#VaccinesWork #VaccinesPlus #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/XFmGzDtPMS

— Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) February 9, 2022
